Selena Gomez Defends Madison Beer Over Hailey Baldwin Dinner Backlash

Selena Gomez defended Madison Beer she was accused of crashing her album release party with Hailey Baldwin.

On Friday (January 10), Gomez was spotted having dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's to celebrate the release of her latest album Rare. Beer and Baldwin were coincidentally spotted at the same restaurant, which prompted many fans to assume they intentionally dinned there to ruin Gomez's celebratory night out.

This led to trolls flooding Beer's Instagram with hateful comments, calling her a "snake" and a "rat." She tried to address the backlash and tell trolls she would never intentionally try to upset her friend, but that only made matters worse.

“These rumors are getting insane," she wrote in a since-deleted comment. "I just had dinner with my friend hailey of 10 years... and that’s it? How is that a crime? I love selena.. always have. (as y’all know.) and I would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? that is just mean and unnecessary and nothing happened."

"it was just a coincidence, you’re bullying me for no reason..." Beer pleaded.

After seeing the negative comments, Gomez took matters into her own hands and defended Beer amongst the flood of "disgusting" remarks. She told fans she was disappointed in them and confirmed there's no bad blood between anyone.

“This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn’t intentional whatsoever,” she wrote.

"I'm so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this, Gomez continued. "I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue."

Baldwin is, of course, married to Gomez's ex Justin Bieber and in the past, the pop star has also seemingly come to the model's defense. Hours after releasing her song "Lose You to Love Me," which is widely believed to be about Bieber, Gomez told her fans to "please be kind to everyone" after they attacked the Baldwin on social media.

"I am so grateful for the response this song is getting," she said in an Instagram video at the time. "However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anyone, please."

"Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment," Gomez continued. "Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart and my heart is only to release things I feel that are me and that I’m proud of."