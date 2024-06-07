Madison Beer Fan Kicked Out of Concert After Doing X-Rated Act in Crowd

Madison Beer concertgoers got more than they bargained for when they spotted two fans at a recent tour stop engaged in an x-rated act.

Beer, who is currently on her Spinnin Tour, made a stop at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 5.

Unfortunately, the show was tarnished when two bold concertgoers in the crowd were spotted seemingly participating in a very NSFW act as the pop star performed on stage.

According to Unilad, a viral video of the shocking moment appears to show a man receiving oral s-x from another concert attendee as a group of fans around them casually laugh off their behavior.

However, not everyone at the concert found their antics so funny, and the pair were promptly reported to security. As a result, the man on the, um, receiving end was escorted out of the venue.

The video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times on Twitter/X as of publishing, sparked a wave of outrage on the social media platform, with many disgusting by the behavior considering minors were present at the concert.

"That’s actually so disgusting, what happened to class?" one person asked on X.

"The people around them just laughing? That's not typical behavior," another user tweeted.

"Why ... are you even at a concert if you're gonna do this to begin with?" someone else pondered.

Neither the House of Blues nor Beer has commented on the matter as of publishing.