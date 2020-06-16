Madison Beer Apologizes After Being Accused of ‘Romanticizing’ Pedophilia With ‘Lolita’ Tweets
Madison Beer issued an apology on Twitter after admitting she "romanticizes" the controversial novel, Lolita, during an Instagram Live.
The 21-year-old singer shared her opinions about the 1955 novel, written by Russian-American novelist Vladimir Nabokov, prompting the hashtag #madisonbeerisoverparty to begin trending late Monday night (June 15).
She called Lolita one of her "favorite" books and admitted to "definitely romanticizing" the novel, which follows the story of a middle-aged French professor who becomes obsessed and romantically involved with a 12-year-old girl.
Beer's comments immediately faced backlash on social media with fans pointing out how inappropriate is it for her to romanticize a book about an abusive and pedophilic relationship.
She attempted to further explain herself in a now-deleted tweet, writing, "People have their own interpretations of the book. I didn’t write it. I just like it and don’t see it in the way others might. I’ve always known it’s a controversial book. But I’ve always said it’s my favorite. Because I just like that story. I like dark stories. Always have."
However, she later apologized for condoning "inappropriate relationships of any kind."
"100% which is why I'm sincerely sorry that I misspoke," she wrote in response to a fan who said the book is triggering to a lot of people. "I didn't see it like that, and now I do, I clearly didn't read into the book or see it the same way and I apologize. I do not romanticize inappropriate relationships, it was just a book to me. I am sorry."
Beer added in another message, "Yes and I need to be mindful of other people’s experiences and I apologize sincerely. I’d never want to hurt anyone."
"I love [you] guys and I’m sorry. I misspoke and would never condone inappropriate relationships of any kind. I’m sincerely sorry for it seeming like I do. let me make it clear — I do not. Have a good night," she tweeted.