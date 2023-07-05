Madison Beer Thanks Olivia Rodrigo for Surge in Streams Because of ‘Vampire’

Madison Beer is crediting Olivia Rodrigo for a surge in streams of her song "Selfish."

"Thank [you] miss olivia <3," Beer wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday (July 4), replying to a tweet celebrating the recent uptick in streams of her own single.

Fans are theorizing that Rodrigo's new single, "Vampire," is about her ex-boyfriend, DJ Zack Bia, who Beer also previously dated — hence why people may be streaming the latter's song in greater numbers suddenly.

In 2019, Beer broke up with Bia after a year of their on-again, off-again relationship. Following the breakup, the pop star tweeted a cryptic message.

"Before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety make sure you're not just surrounded by a--holes and people who don't care about you," she wrote.

READ MORE: Is Olivia Rodrigo's New Song About Zack Bia?

Rodrigo and Bia were first linked ahead of the Met Gala in early 2022. A source told People at the time that the pair had been dating since the 2022 Super Bowl. However, the couple broke things off by August.

Notably, Rodrigo had just turned 18 when she began dating 25-year-old Bia.

When Rodrigo's "Vampire" was released, fans immediately noticed that the song's scathing lyrics ("You made me look so naïve / The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me, oh / Bloodsucker, fame f---er / Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire") shared eerily similar sentiments to Beer's "Selfish" and made the connection to Bia.

"Keep Zack Bia away from these girls!!!" one fan tweeted.

Another fan even made a Twitter thread comparing the lyrics of the two songs, which both call out a man who only wants to go out at night, lies and gives fake love. Plus, both songs admit that their respective friends were right about the guy, calling him "bad news."

Beer, whose song "Selfish" was released in 2020, further supported Rodrigo in another tweet when someone asked for her opinion on "Vampire."

"F---ing beautiful. Truly think it's so special and showcases her growth so amazingly. Really really impressive," Beer tweeted.