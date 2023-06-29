What Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Song ‘Vampire’ About? Listen to the New Single

Fans are already wondering about the meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire," the singer's brand new song and lead single off her forthcoming second studio album, due out later this year.

Rodrigo announced the single in a tweet on June 13. The song was co-written by Rodrigo and Dan Nigro.

The single artwork features Rodrigo wearing dark lipstick and gazing off, with two Band-Aids on her neck to indicate a vampire's signature bite.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" music video as it becomes available, below. For now, watch a teaser clip:

The music video was directed by Petra Collins, who previously directed Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" music video. Collins has also worked with pop stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Selena Gomez.

Check out Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" lyrics in full as they become available, below.

"Vampire" is off Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, GUTS, out Sept. 8. According to the singer, the album is about the "growing pains" of growing up and coming of age.

Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, was released on May 21, 2021.