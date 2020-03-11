Selena Gomez Rare Beauty Shoot Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty company has postponed a photoshoot due to Coronavirus concerns.

On Wednesday (March 11) the makeup line's Instagram account's Story shared a statement about their community campaign's photoshoot cancellation.

"The health and well-being of our community is always going to be our highest priority," they said. "In light of the latest updates and rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we've unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our #WeAreRare community call photoshoot until further notice. We would have loved to meet some members in person in March, we each have to do our part to limit the spread of Coronavirus."

The company shared that they are working on other creative ways to have fans' share their stories with them. "Please look out for further updates in the coming weeks," the message concluded.

Gomez's Sephora and online makeup line was announced on February 4. The line is set to release in the United States this summer and go global in 2021.

See the full statement, below.