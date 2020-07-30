Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Took a Social Media Break

Selena Gomez revealed why she took a long social media hiatus.

The "Rare" singer shared a video via Instagram on Wednesday (July 29) to give an update to fans.

“Hey, I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much," she explained. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you."

The Dolittle star revealed that she didn't want any of her posts to take focus away from the important events currently happening in the world, from the Black Lives Matter moment to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just… joyful or celebratory. It was really hard for me," she admitted.

"I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority,” she continued. “But, just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon."

Watch the video, below.

Aside from releasing her third studio album, Rare, this year, she also produced the upcoming film, The Broken Hearts Gallery. In addition to her already busy schedule, she launched her Rare Beauty line earlier this year. Unfortunately, her beauty company's community photo shoot was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.