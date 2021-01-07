Selena Gomez Slams Social Media CEOs After Capitol Riot

Selena Gomez called out the CEOs of major social media apps for allowing the Washington, D.C. pro-Trump rioters, many of whom are far-right conspiracy theorists and white nationalists, to use said apps for the purpose of organizing the event.

On Wednesday (January 6), the “Rare” singer shared a letter to social media CEOs on her social media platforms, shortly after the Capitol riot in which pro-Trump rioters forcibly stormed the Capitol building.

"Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community," she began.

In particular, Gomez called out YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram as a whole, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

"You have all failed the American people today, and I hope you're going to fix things moving forward," she concluded.

Read her statement, below.

Gomez previously called out Facebook on two occasions. She recently criticized the platform for sharing inaccurate information concerning COVID-19 as well as the vaccine. "Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives," she wrote.

Additionally, she condemned both Facebook and Instagram for allowing users to sell racist neo-Nazi merchandise.