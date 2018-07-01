Selena Gomez's key to a happy life involves taking it slow. It's a strategy that's proven to work well for the 25-year-old, who, just last summer, underwent a "life or death" kidney transplant as a result of her lupus.

Now, in a June 29 interview with Good Morning America, Gomez reveals the reason she's remained more or less absent from the spotlight and how her withdrawal offered her a new outlook on life since the operation.

“Honestly, I’ve just kind of stepped back a bit,” the "Wolves" singer told GMA beside her castmate Andy Samberg, with whom she interviewed in support of their new animated film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

“I enjoy my life. I don’t really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice,” she explained, adding, "I don't even live in L.A. anymore. I don't pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much."

As previously reported, Gomez was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2013. Last September, the pop artist revealed via Instagram that she received a kidney donation from her best friend, actress Francia Raisa.

Back in March, the 29-year-old Grown-ish star revealed to W that the operation took a life-threatening turn when Gomez suffered a broken artery during the procedure.

"A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared,'" Raisa recalled to the pub. "My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died."

These days, Gomez seems to be in better health and spirits. In tandem with her new animated comedy (out July 13), her Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, on which she acts as executive producer, was greenlit for a third season order in June.

Gomez later premiered a new single for the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Soundtrack, titled "Back To You."