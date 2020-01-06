Selena Gomez Reportedly Stung by Painful Man O’ War Jellyfish During Hawaii Vacation

Selena Gomez was reportedly stung by a jellyfish during a recent vacation getaway in Hawaii.

The "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker's new year got off to a bit of a rough start thanks to a little beach incident. According to TMZ, Gomez's foot was stung by a Portuguese a man o' war, which is even more dangerous than a regular jellyfish because they're poisonous and painful. National Geographic reports that though a man o' war's sting is not deadly, they really hurt and can leave a sore on the skin for up to three days.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Gomez could be seen being carried by her friend to safety after getting stung by the sea animal in the ocean. There's also a video of her limping back to shore with the help of her friends.

The singer, who's back in the U.S. following her vacation, also fell sick this new year. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, she can be heard coughing in the car as her friends turn away from her to avoid catching her cold.

"I'm sick and my friends don't want to hang out with me," she joked.

But despite being under the weather, Gomez is still busy promoting her new album Rare, which is set to drop this Friday, January 10. In a series of videos, she's seen signing 20,000 copies of the record to give to her fans.