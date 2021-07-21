Fans believe that Selena Gomez may have shaded Justin Bieber on TikTok.

On Tuesday (July 20), the "Wolves" singer posted a TikTok that created quite a stir among fans. Gomez donned red lips with a matching red sweatshirt while taking a sip from a coke can.

She lip-synced to the audio, "So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags? Sis."

Social media users flooded the comments section speculating that she could be referencing one of her ex-boyfriends. The majority of her followers believed it was about the "Peaches" singer, who she dated on and off between 2013 to 2018.

A fan of Gomez's quoted a lyric from her song "Lose You to Love Me." They wrote, "I saw the signs and I ignored it."

One user wrote, "Bestie, his name started with a J," alongside a crying face emoji. Another person seemingly dissed his astrological sign which is a Pisces, as his birthday is in March.

Last month Gomez told Vogue Australia that her dating life was "cursed."

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal," she revealed.

Gomez has been getting candid about her life on TikTok and her comedic side has delighted fans. She recently shaded her younger self in another video. In the clip, she is holding a rainbow wig and lip-syncing to her viral 2007 red carpet interview at a Teen Vogue party where she debuted blue highlights.

“I got some blue goin’ on… I don’t know, I like a little edge… I wanted to add something a little different, especially for the Teen Vogue party,” she said in the original clip.

“To my younger self: you’re not cool bro,” Gomez captioned the video.