Senator Chuck Schumer had an accidental Freudian slip when speaking about former President Donald Trump.

On Friday (January 22), Sen. Schumer spoke on the Senate floor regarding Trump's impending impeachment trial. Schumer asked his fellow leaders to set a trial date for Trump for inciting the Capitol riot, which resulted in five deaths and left the rest of the nation reeling.

While speaking on the floor, however, the Senate majority leader accidentally called the insurrection an "erection."

"Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection," Schumer said, before quickly correcting himself. "Insurrection against the United States," he continued, shaking his head at the flub.

But alas, it was too late: The slip quickly went viral on social media and began trending.

Trump's second impeachment marks a first for any United States president. Trump was first impeached on December 18, 2019 by the House of Representatives. They cited two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.