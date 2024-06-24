Server Insists on a 20% Tip on the Restaurant Receipt

Tipping is already a hot button topic for most of us. Not that we don't believe in it, rather we don't want to have to tip simply to tip rather do it as a reward, or extra thank you.

Whether you drop some money in the tip jar at your favorite coffee shop or do the traditional tipping we all do at a restaurant and hair salon, it's supposed to be on our terms for the most part even though socially 20% is the going rate.

According to the Miriam Webster Dictionary, gratuity is defined as "something given voluntarily or beyond obligation usually for some service."

What would you do if a server at a restaurant basically told you they want 20%? Do you normally do that anyway or would that actually change your tune even if you liked the server?

To Boston, Massachusetts' Logan International Airport we go where a viral post on Threads is causing quite the stir. I originally saw this on the Johnny Jet website.

Post by @kvng_breezey View on Threads

What are your thoughts? Does it matter when and where it happens?

As we know from the post above by @knng_breezey, it happened at a restaurant in terminal B of Boston's Logan airport to someone eating at the restaurant Not Your Average Joe's. The server scribbled out the the 10% and 15% options that tell you what amount of money to add to the final bill and circled the 20% suggested gratuity amount that's automatically generated at the bottom of the receipt to save us from doing the math.

While many comments are appalled at the nerve to basically demand 20% on something that's supposed to be up to the client, other comments emphasize that servers survive and make a living on tips.

Where do you stand?

Personally for me, I tip based on service and for the most part 20% is a given. Even in this instance I wouldn't have been insulted if the server deserved 20%.

However, if the server was lousy and this is what my receipt looked like this, well, let's just say that this would add (or subtract in this case) to their lousiness.

30 of the Highest-Grossing Rock Tours Ever Touring is expensive, but it sure can be lucrative, too. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp