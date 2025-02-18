Used Car Dealerships *Really* Don’t Want You to Ask These 7 Questions

Whether your used car salesman is trying to avoid or deflect your questions, or you don't know specific questions you deserve answers to, here are questions that some dealerships hope you don't ask.

I like to think that truly legit pre-owned car salespeople are honest. You've heard the horror stories, though, or, if you're like me, even experienced a shyster of a used car salesman.

So, hopefully, these questions, even though some salespeople may not give you an honest or direct answer to start, are questions you need on your used car shopping list.

Watch body language, observe the way the salesperson replies, and listen to your gut. Remember, they're observing you, too.

Obviously, it depends on the car dealership, as some offer all of the following before you even have a chance to ask. That in itself is a wonderful sign. I personally just experienced a dealership where the answers to these questions were offered up before I even had a chance to ask.

According to the Finance Buzz website and my personal experience, make sure you ask these seven questions. Write them down if you must.

Has this car ever been stolen?

It's important to make sure the car has a clean title and not a salvage title. A stolen car could cause you headaches.

Has the car ever been in a wreck or had issues?

Make sure you get the history report. Carfax is one of the most popular.

It is crucial to consider the good, the bad, and the ugly the car experienced from previous owners. If they avoid this question or don't have an exact answer on hand, then move on.

What's the best price I can get?

Do your research beforehand so you know how honest his answer is. Get ready to negotiate or stick with your monthly payment plan no matter how much they try to get you to come up with a few extra bucks.

Does it have any issues now or have any service due soon?

Maybe the car is due for new tires in a few months, or an oil change and new wipers are just around the corner. Be wary of a dealer that won't disclose current or future work.

What's my total price, including all hidden fees, taxes, etc?

Make sure you see a complete breakdown of each and every price before you sign.

Will you match other financing offers?

You can just go with the dealership's financing department or do the research yourself. If you bring in your own financial numbers that are lower than theirs, they may even be able to go a bit lower since they make money if you finance through them.

