America’s Best Burger is Flying to New Heights at 35,000 Feet

If you don't have a Shake Shack burger and ice cream joint where you live, I'll admit I feel sorry for you. Sure, you have your favorite burger places, but trust me, there's something about Shake Shack. Even the Tony Awards and other major and minor events serve the deliciousness.

According to the Shake Shack website, there are only 330 locations in 33 states and around 180 in other countries. And to think, it started as a food cart in Manhattan. Shake Shack is picky about locations because everything is ultra-fresh, and they have a mouthwatering reputation to uphold.

So how exciting to know that flying the friendly skies just got more interesting with in-flight dining.

According to the Today Show, Shake Shack has been cleared for takeoff on Delta Airlines. It won't take flight in 2025; rather, it will begin on December 1, just after Thanksgiving. That said, it will be on limited flights with plans to eventually expand in 2025.

This all said, these delicious meals will start with first-class passengers on flights of at least 900 miles. But of course, it starts with only the first class. Here's hoping Delta's expansion plans for serving Shake Shack will eventually hit the items for purchase on the business and coach class menus.

Passengers will specifically be able to order the Shake Shack cheeseburger, featuring a 100% Angus beef patty, cheese and a toasted potato bun. They can personalize their order to replicate the signature ShackBurger by adding tomato, lettuce and Shake Shack’s famous ShackSauce, all served on the side. The meal will include chips, a Caesar salad and a dark chocolate brownie.

This all said, even first-class passengers must pre-order, which makes sense when you think about it. Who wants a soggy, cold cheeseburger? Although, knowing Shake Shack as I do, those are even scrumptious.

