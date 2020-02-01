Shaquille O’Neal Honors Kobe Bryant at Pre-Super Bowl Concert

Shaquille O'Neal held "Shaq's Funhouse Super Bowl Party" to benefit the Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant Foundation and to aid the 7 other families of the victims of the fatal helicopter crash on January 26.

"It was just the right thing to do," O'Neal told People. "A lot of people were lost, my heart is with the families. I know families are hurting." He added, "I’m going to do pretty well here this weekend, so I’m going to make sure those families feel a little better. Nothing in the world can replace that pain, but if I can just add a little bit of laughter and excitement, I’m willing to do that."

Outside the party, a customized car featuring Bryant's face and the Los Angeles Lakers signature purple and yellow colors was lit up with the hashtag #MambaForever.

During the party, DJ Diesel (O'Neal) played Kanye West's "All of the Lights" and asked attendees to turn on their cell phone lights to honor Bryant. Several moments during his DJ set were to honor Bryant and the victims. A banner with Bryant's jersey numbers hung from above the stage.

Diddy took the stage to perform "I'll Be Missing You" to honor the fallen NBA legend. The screen behind him played a montage of Bryant's basketball moments while he asked the crowd to sing along so "he [Bryant] could hear."

Pitbull also performed during the event and took a moment to honor Bryant. "I believe in energy my friends and (Kobe's) energy will always be with us," Pitbull said, according to ABC News 12. "Our bodies are just a vehicle at this point. He's timeless. His legacy will forever live on. But let it be a movement, not a moment." He added, "With that said, rest in paradise Kobe and thank you Shaq."

