Sia Becomes a Grandmother at 44-Years-Old

Sia is now a grandmother at just 44-years-old.

The "Chandelier" singer made the announcement on Tuesday (June 30) episode of Zane Lowe's Apple Music podcast.

"My youngest son just had two babies," she revealed. "I'm a f--king grandma! I know, right? I'm just immediately horrified, no I'm cool."

As for the title of grandma, she hopes the children will call her a nickname instead. "They call me Nana," she said. "I’m trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I’m like, ‘Call me Lovey.'”

In May, the 44-year-old hitmaker shared that she adopted two sons from foster care. Sia shared just how much that the foster care system is suffering.

"I’m a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year," she told Lowe. "It’s failing us, not in my experience, in my sons’ experience. They’ve been in 18 different locations in their 18 years."

When the subject of Black Lives Matter came up, Sia spoke about her white privilege and how adopting black sons made her rethink everything.

“I’m embarrassed that it took me to adopt two black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis,” she admitted.

“I’m very scared for my children," she confessed. "I love them very much. I’ve only experienced white privilege and I know that now. I am fully aware of how much I’ve experienced white privilege, and now I have these two black sons who tell me how it really is."