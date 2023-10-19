Paris Hilton Working on New Album With Sia

Paris Hilton is releasing a new album next year executive produced by Sia.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer is currently working on the long-awaited follow-up to her 2006 debut album Paris and revealed the "Cheap Thrills" hit-maker is overseeing the record.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, she said: "Yeah, I'm recording the new album right now."

In the meantime, Paris has a new song with Stevie Aoki out this week called "Lighter."

She gushed: "He's so dope. We've been friends for 20 years. I love him so much."

The track is from the superstar DJ's 10th studio album, 'HiROQUEST: Double Helix', which will be released on November 17.

He debuted many of the new album singles during his recent headline performance at Tomorrowland 2023, where he was joined by Paris, Kid Cudi, Lil’ Jon, Danna Paola, and John Martin.

The former Simple Life star recently released a brand new version of her iconic noughties hit "Stars Are Blind" featuring Kim Petras.

She also teased that she and Kim recorded songs for each other's albums.

Speaking on Magic Radio Breakfast, Paris, who starred in Kim's "Malibu" music video, spilled: "We did a song on her new album and then we are recording for my new album as well.

"I've been friends with her ever since her first single came out, being in her first music video and just to see how much she has grown. She is a pop icon."

And Kim released her LP Problématique in September and Paris featured on the song "All She Wants," with fans now eagerly anticipating their next collaboration on Paris’ LP.