Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia Sing ‘Stars Are Blind’ at NYE Event: Watch

Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia... the newest girl group?

The three pop stars came together for a collaboration on Dec. 31 during Cyrus' New Year's Eve special on NBC. During the television special, Cyrus covered a handful of songs from other artists. Sia and the Hannah Montana alum took the stage to perform the 2000's chart-topper "Stars Are Blind," off of Hilton's debut album, Paris.

Sia asked the crowd, "Are you ready for this?" before Hilton surprised the audience by joining the duo on stage to belt out the final verse and chorus.

Hilton updated the tune and released "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)" earlier this week. Does this mean that new music from Hilton is expected for 2023?

“This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her on a billboard. “And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special. Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career.”

Watch the full performance, below.

Fans couldn't get enough of the trio's surprise collaboration and some even tweeted about a potential recording from the three women.

"I am NOT drunk enough for Miley, Sia, and Paris Hilton singing Stars Are Blind FOLLOWED BY David Byrne and Miley doing a cover of Bowie’s Let’s Dance," one fan tweeted. "This is both amazing and wild..."

"Seeing Miley Cyrus and Sia cover Paris Hilton and then having Paris join them on stage wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card," another person added.