Frank Sinatra’s Secluded Desert Party Palace Is For Sale (Photos)

Call up your personal Rat Pack and ask them to chip in a few bucks because a desert oasis formerly owned by Frank Sinatra is on the market.

The desert hideaway known as Villa Maggio in Mountain Center, California has an asking price just under $4 million.

"Villa Maggio was designed to be Sinatra's ultimate escape - a place where we could be himself and unwind," the listing on Realtor.com states.

The property, which is fairly secluded, sprawls across 7.4 acres and features a:

Five-bedroom main house

Three-bedroom guest home

One-bedroom pool house

Resort-style pool

Lighted tennis courts

Given the available space at the property, it was built for partying as much as privacy.

Arriving guests can be accommodated by the 24-vehicle parking area or the property's helipad.

The real estate listing claims the guest houses were frequented by Rat Pack members, traveling dignitaries and star athletes.

While some of the interior of the home has been updated throughout the years, much of it maintains the Sinatra vibe of the '60s and '70s.

"Every detail of the villa reflects Mr. Sinatra's personal tastes and preferences, and the current owners have lovingly preserved its character and style making it an unparalleled collector once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices shared in the listing.

Given the price tag and the need to find a buyer who appreciates Sinatra's design tastes, the home has been on and off the market dating back to 2018.

The owners most recently dropped the asking price from $4.5 million to just under $4 million.

Step inside the world of the Rat Pack and Frank Sinatra with a photo tour of the extremely private Villa Maggio.

LOOK: Go Inside Frank Sinatra's Private Desert Hideaway For some, Frank Sinatra was the epitome of cool. It's no surprise his secluded California desert hideaway matched his persona. The sprawling property, which is currently on the market for just under $4 million is like look at the time capsule of a resort in the late '60s/early '70s.

