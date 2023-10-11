Woman Tells Sister ‘She Knew What She Was Getting’ When Dating Cheating, ‘Sloppy Seconds’ Ex

A woman on Reddit was surprised when her sister introduced her new boyfriend, only to find out it was her cheating ex. So, she told her sister "she knew what she was getting when she settled for my cast-off ex."

The woman dated her ex, "James," for most of college and had even planned to get engaged after graduation. Two months before graduation, however, she caught him planning to cheat.

"Nothing physical seemed to have happened yet, but he and another girl were making plans for a weekend that he told me he was going for a quick visit home," she explained.

"Cheating is an instant deal breaker to me, so it was over. Instead of having a fight, I didn’t say anything, just waited til after he left for 'home,' texted him proof that I had caught him and 'good thing you’re single now, have fun,' then blocked him on everything and went for a girls weekend with friends," the woman continued on Reddit.

For a month, James tried in vain to win her back, but she ignored his attempts. A year later, her sister announced she wanted to introduce her new beau to their family at a BBQ, which is where the woman was shocked to learn it was James.

"My parents were stunned but tried to pull it together. I just left. My sister called and tried to explain later that they had met at a party on campus and it was no big deal since I broke up with him," she shared, recalling she told her sister "she could do better" than James, but that she was free to "make her own mistakes."

Recently, the woman brought her own new boyfriend, Todd, to a family gathering. "Mom gave it the OK and Todd actually made a great impression on the family. James was there with my sister and he was pissed and left early. My sister called me later and yelled at me for upsetting James and trying to make him jealous to get his attention," she continued.

The woman told her sister that "she knew she was getting a cheat when she decided to date my sloppy seconds and he was no longer my problem." In retaliation, her sister vented on social media and is refusing to visit their parents for the upcoming holidays.

"My parents think she’s over the top and acting out but she’s on their case so much they want me to try and smooth it over and apologize for calling him sloppy seconds. I think it was an apt description," the woman concluded.

Users in the comments roasted the woman's sister and ex for their deplorable behavior.

"You can choose your friends and your boyfriends, but you can’t choose your family. Your sister and James are a perfect match for each other," one person wrote.

"[She] doesn’t like sloppy seconds? Maybe use leftovers? Leavings? Maybe others can suggest more terms," another chimed in.

"He's a cheater who also banged her little sister to get back at [her] or get back with her. He actually acted jealous when she showed up with her boyfriend at their parents' home. I dunno what you call a sister who would be disgusting enough to date or sleep with a guy that you dated for years and not so much as talk to you about it before hijacking you with it at a family function. I can't think of a word bad enough," someone else commented.