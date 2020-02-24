Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols are both leaving Riverdale at the end of this season.

The two, who play Jughead Jones' dad FP and Veronica Lodge's mom Hermione, respectively, confirmed they've decided to exit the show and will not be returning for Season 5, which was just picked up by the CW.

The actors announced the news in a statement to TVLine, revealing that while they've loved their time on Riverdale, it's time for them to pursue other career opportunities.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," Ulrich told the outlet. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

"I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family," Nichols said in her statement. "We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."

After the news broke, the actress also took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support.

"Okay, it’s official. Best fans ever. Been reading all ur tweets. Tku for the love & support. We’re still filming Riverdale till April so still more to come, and then 1 month till #spiral #saw movie comes out! Beyond excited."

As of right now, there’s been no word on how the characters will exit the show, but Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the door is always open if Ulrich and Nichols ever want to return. This means there's a good chance Season 4 won't be the last we see of FP and Hermione.

"Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people," Aguirre-Sacasa said. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts.

"And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale," he added.