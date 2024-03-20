Lists like this are always fun and can spark up quite the conversation.

Every state has its perceived snobbiest areas from specific school districts or suburbs to certain towns and cities. Then there's going all out with this list ranking the snobbiest states in America.

Can you guess which states are the snobbiest or at the very least which will make the Top 10 and which will be at the very bottom of the list? Oh, and what makes someone a snob leading to an entire state?

According to the Home Snacks website, snobs are people who think they’re better than someone else based on superficial factors. That in itself could be debatable though as education is far from superficial.

Also, snobbery can be about something specific. Maybe you're a wine snob, a movie snob, or a tech snob. It's amazing how we can break down snobbery where money or education level doesn't play a role rather the knowledge you have about something and how picky you are can.

Anyway, Home Snacks measured snobbery by the stereotypical list that most can agree on including wealth, theatre and museum attendance and a love for the arts, shopping including buying organic, private school enthusiasts, and which state has the most college graduates.

Now it's important to note that just because people may fit these criteria doesn't mean they aren't humble, but these criteria tend to go hand in hand the most when it comes to people who are elitists.

