Blunts To Game Boys: 15 Wild Items We Found in Snoop Dogg’s Auction

Snoop Dogg has launched an online auction with some rather unique items that are up for bid.

The auction is being conducted through TheRealest.com, a website that specializes in selling hard-to-find memorabilia. For now, the only items up for bid on the site are from Snoop Dogg and metal band Megadeth.

Snoop's "Tha Shiznit" auction contains some fun clothing and relics from different eras of the rapper's career. Dig a little deeper and you'll find some one-of-a-kind stuff that would likely only be in a Snoop Dogg auction.

Seriously, he is selling a one-of-one blunt that was smoked in front of an officially licensed "authenticator" who was there to make sure everything was legit.

We went through every item Snoop has up for bid to find the wildest memorabilia you can get if you're willing to pay a hefty price. Here's what we found:

15 Wildest Items We Found in Snoop Dogg's Auction Snoop Dogg has launched an online auction via TheRealest.com where he is offering up some rather unique items from his personal collection. Here are some of the wildest pieces of Snoop memorabilia that could be yours. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll