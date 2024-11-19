Sober Up Fast This Holiday Season With Scientist-Invented Shot Used for Alcohol Poisoning

It's the holiday season, and overindulging is often part of the experience. We've all been there, whether we've had just a bit too much or we're full-on drunk.

Being touted as the first of its kind, scientists have created a way to cut your blood alcohol level in half in about an hour. According to Forbes Magazine, it's called Safety Shot, and the buzz around it (pardon the pun) is its promise to reduce the alcohol running through our blood after we've been drinking.

It works so well it can be used to help with alcohol poisoning.

According to Safety Shot, Inc., it helps with rehydration and recovery to get anyone who's had quite a bit to drink out of an intoxicated state, no matter when you drink it.

HOW IT WORKS

Obviously since science is involved, there's a lot behind how it works, but to put it in simple terms, Safety Shot creates a protective shield around your stomach wall. That prevents you from absorbing residual alcohol. You can drink it before, during, and/or after your night of one too many cocktails.

BEFORE YOU START DRINKING

You'll absorb less alcohol, so be prepared for a milder buzz.

WHILE YOU'RE DRINKING

It helps reverse the effects of the alcohol in your body.

WHEN YOU'VE HAD TOO MUCH TO DRINK

It cuts your blood alcohol level in half in about an hour, automatically helping you feel better and less hungover.

Because of its capabilities, many restaurants, bars, and liquor stores sell it. However, you can't buy it on Amazon. According to Safety Shot, Inc., their own website is the only online location.

10 Energy Drink Flavors That Are Expected to be Discontinued Both Sporked.com and the @snachwithzach Instagram are reporting that multiple energy drink flavors will be discontinued. Here is a look at which Monster and Bang flavors are reportedly leaving. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll