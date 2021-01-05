Twitter Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Reported Divorce

Social media exploded after the alleged divorce filing of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

On Tuesday (January 5), it was reported that the husband and wife are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage. According to sources, Kim hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. The story reported that Kim is also serious about taking the bar exam to become a lawyer. Meanwhile, Kanye is reportedly upset over the Kardashian clan's lifestyle.

Twitter and other social media platforms immediately used memes, scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and GIFs to express their feelings regarding the high-profile Hollywood breakup.

It didn't take long for someone to use the scene where Kim was on vacation with her sisters when she lost her diamond earring in the ocean. Kim was extremely distraught in the scene as her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, told her, "Kim, there’s people who are dying.”

Users also pointed out that Kim seemingly voted against Kanye in the recent presidential election. The reality star shared photos of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris alongside heart emojis at the time.

See more reactions from Twitter, below.