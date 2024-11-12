You Won’t Believe How Long Stanley Cups Have Actually Been Around

As we enter the 2024 holiday season, the craziness surrounding this now viral 40-ounce insulated cup with a handle, a straw, and a lid in a variety of colors continues to prove the power of the internet.

If you remember, the cult following all started when a woman's car caught on fire, completely obliterating everything except the Stanley Quencher cup sitting in her cup holder untouched.

But did you know those insanely popular Stanley cups have been around for more than 100 years?

It was originally invented by William Stanley Jr., who lived in Connecticut and Massachusetts. According to the CT Insider website, in 1913, he invented the Stanley cup with metal inner and outer layers for durability to replace the glass vacuum flasks on the market, used mostly for storing and transporting milk.

For decades after, Stanley cups didn't come with straws or fun colors because they were geared toward men and used by blue-collar workers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

While they're still the go-to for blue-collar workers and campers, the audience has widened since 2016 when fun colors and straws widened the audience appeal to include women and selling at Target. They didn't do that well until 2019, when a shopping blog called The Buy Guide started selling them to readers after striking a deal with Stanley, according to Business Insider.

Then, enter the burning car video from 2023, and we've never looked back. This video catapulted them to a cult status, and even Target shelves have trouble keeping them stocked.

You can click here on the Stanley website to browse and buy, too, if you want to make sure you snag one for a Christmas gift. According to CNBC, Stanley's sales increased from $70 million in 2020 to $750 million in 2023.

PS: In a marketing genius move, Stanley bought the woman whose car burned a brand new one.

