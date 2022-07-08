40,000 ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Have Signed This Change.org Petition to Bring Eddie Munson Back

A Stranger Things Season 4 character's fate has fans feeling upside down, but many are hoping to change showrunners the Duffer Brothers' minds and bring back a fan-favorite next season.

***SPOILERS BELOW!***

More than 40,000 Stranger Things fans have signed a petition on Change.org demanding justice for Eddie Munson and asking (begging, really) for the loveable metalhead to be brought back from the dead.

In a scene nobody was emotionally prepared for, when Season 4 Vol. 2 aired on July 1, Stranger Things fans watched Joseph Quinn's character perish in the Upside Down after sacrificing himself to save Hawkins and his friends during a battle ("BAT-tle," as Dustin would say...) with a pack of hungry Demobats.

Though his death was honorable, and while Stranger Things is known for killing off well-liked characters with various gruesome deaths (Justice for Barb! Justice for Bob! Justice for Alexi!), Eddie's demise isn't sitting well with fans.

Now they're banning together, hoping their signatures will convince the Duffer Brothers to write a dynamic role reprise for Eddie for Season 5. (They've even got some theories!)

"This is a petition I have started to bring back fan-favorite Eddie Munson," the petition creator writes, hoping for a Netflix screenwriting miracle.

"The Duffer Brothers have unfairly killed him off and many other fans and I think he deserves to be brought back and not just as a flashback. Please sign this petition to spread awareness."

The creator isn't the only one who has been ugly crying about Eddie's Upside Down sign-off.

As signatures continue to flood in, the petition's comments section has slammed the Duffer Brothers' decision harder than an Upside Down lightning strike.

"His death didn't seem to have any meaning beyond shock value, and it sucks to have such a good character thrown away like that. I want more backstory on Eddie, and I need his name to be cleared," one petition signee wrote.

"His death was probably the worst thing this show has ever done. The fact the Duffers are so adamant to keep him dead is annoying and an awful choice, to be honest," another commented.

"People are giving Stranger Things a bad rating. People are canceling their subscriptions. You need to bring him back. Killing him was probably the worst decision you could've made, and I hope you suffer like we do because of it," another heartbroken signee weighed in.

Even Quinn would like to be a part of the fifth and final season.

"I'll be furious if they don't bring me back. I'd love to if they'll have me," Quinn said, according to The Guardian.

In an interview with Radio Times, Quinn shared he has a few ideas for how his character could return next season.

"Me and Joe Keery were discussing ways in which I could kind of [come back]... maybe I'd be like a figment of Gaten's imagination or something? Like if there could be some kind of room for something like that, something a bit supernatural," he said.

While Quinn and fans remain hopeful, the actor did also reveal his "suspicion is that Eddie has done what he needed to do for the [Duffer] Brothers."