‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery’s Hacked Twitter Posts Vile Racist Tweets

Stranger Things star Joe Keery's Twitter has been hacked.

On Sunday (April 19), the 27-year-old actor, who plays heartthrob Steve Harrington on the hit Netflix series, is the latest celebrity to be hacked after fans noticed his account was sharing some very strange and out-of-character messages.

The perpetrator(s) posted controversial tweets ranging from racist comments to claims Keery was "molested" on the Stranger Things set. Another message even stated he had COVID-19, a.k.a the novel coronavirus, and that he was "going to meet Juice WRLD," who died of an overdose in 2019.

The hackers also retweeted another account claiming they "have Joe kidnapped" and took aim at Keery's co-stars, including Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo.

Check out screenshots of Keery's hacked tweets, below:

As of right now, Keery has not publicly addressed the hack and many of the vile tweets still remain on his feed. Twitter users, on the other hand, have been sharing memes about the rude awakening he's in for when he wakes up.

Meanwhile, production on the fourth season of Stranger Things is currently halted as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of the world in self-isolation.