Make This Surprisingly Small Change Each Morning to Improve Your Sleep Immensely

I don't need to tell you how incredible a good night's sleep feels. Nor do I have to tell you how sh*tty you feel after an awful night's sleep.

You've probably read numerous articles about how to help you sleep through the night and maybe even talked to your doctor about it. However, we tend to focus on things we should or shouldn't do at night before we go to bed.

According to the Get Surrey website, there's one mistake you make each morning that negatively affects your sleep.

Are you ready for this? It's wearing sunglasses when you first step outside. Even if it's overcast, that sunlight is still seeping into your system, immediately helping your body naturally adjust to a new day.

Natural sunlight in the morning, which stimulates and regulates your body's circadian rhythm, is necessary for a healthy brain and body to function at their best. So, reducing your sun intake even by driving to work in sunglasses could mean a sleep filled with interruptions.

Lots of people are making a simple mistake that is increasing the risk of insomnia. It is wearing sunglasses first thing in the morning. Get outside in the morning so you get plenty of light - don't look directly at the sun, but being outside stimulates your eyes and tells your brain it's morning.

According to the Newsbreak App, if you put on sunglasses when you step outside for the first time that day, then the amount of sunlight your body needs to start your day is severely decreased. It's the immediate morning light that makes the difference.

LEARN MORE: Here's How Many Spiders You Swallow Each Year While Sleeping

Natural light is very important to your body after sleeping all night, so enjoy it as long as you can before you grab your shades.

As you know, protecting your eyes is key, too, so don't look directly at the sun.

20 Celebrities Who Came Out Later in Life Stacker compiled a list of 20 celebrities who came out in their 30s or later, drawing from news accounts, biographies, and magazine interviews. Gallery Credit: Stacker