Sweet Superfood Helps You Tackle Spring Allergies or That Stuffy Nose

Quick, find some local honey and dig in. It will help you deliciously fight off that miserable ickiness that can knock you out for the day or longer.

Quite simply, when it comes to allergies or that Spring cold, adding locally made honey to your diet builds your immune system against the pollen and other things floating in the air from vegetation in your local environment.

Give it a try daily or weekly, in a spoonful or in some tea. You may find yourself making it a year-round thing, which is even better.

As your body changes through the seasons, the local honey continues to help you fight off the cold and flu, too, or at least minimize it. Local honey is literally an amazing defense against local and regional allergens since you're ingesting pollen from your surroundings.

According to Healthline.com, you become less sensitive to your surrounding elements, and that in turn means better sleep, too. Local honey is a superfood because of those powerful antioxidants made from the plants and vegetation you're around daily, even as they change seasonally.

It's all thanks to bees, of course, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Local bees make your local honey using the pollen they collect from flowers and plants, then bring it back to their hive. As you know, plants, flowers, and various vegetation not only vary regionally but can even vary state to state.

According to Tom's Maine Honey, it's a win-win.

In addition to potentially fighting allergies, one of the great benefits of local honey is that it’s unprocessed and pure. The stuff you find in the grocery stores is often filtered, a process that removes the trace amounts of pollen it might contain. The purer the honey, the stronger its medicinal benefits, like potential anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

Yum!

