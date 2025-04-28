3 Easy Ways to Remove Sticky Label Residue From Glass and Plastic

Why, why, WHY do stores often insist on putting that sticky price tag right in the center of the glass mug, plate, or bathroom container?

I mean, really?!

They couldn't have at least put it on the bottom? This goes for that new plastic pitcher you're excited to use, too.

You've been there, and when you get home, there's that initial hope that you will grab the price label just perfectly and peel it off perfectly. WOW, what a feeling when that actually works. Talk about a dopamine rush!

However, what usually happens is that only half the label comes off, and you're left with gooeyness, and part of the label is still stuck, making it even worse than before.

Or maybe your children stuck stickers all over something, or you want to remove an old window decal on your car, here are three perfect tricks that may take some time but let's be honest, do you have a choice?

HEAT IT UP

According to the Daily Original Vids Instagram reel, simply put a piece of clear tape over the label, then heat it up with an electric candle lighter, and voila, peel the tape, which will take the price tag with it.

One comment said they use a blow dryer. Apparently, this melts the glue holding the label onto your new glass item.

You can also soak your items in hot water for a while when you're not in any hurry, and those labels should simply peel off.

GRAB NAIL POLISH REMOVER/RUBBING ALCOHOL

According to the Reusable Nation website, anything that has tons of alcohol in it, like nail polish remover or obviously rubbing alcohol, quickly removes that leftover icky sticky stuff stuck on your new vase.

Just put some on a rag or soak a rag for tougher jobs, and then go at it. You can also soak your glass in it.

BUY ADHESIVE REMOVER

Not to sound like an ad, but if you find yourself dealing with this situation of removing sticky labels and stuff on a more regular basis, then just buy Goo Gone or some kind of adhesive remover. Its sole purpose is to literally remove these annoying labels.

Personally, I've simply put the item in the dishwasher; however, I was told that doing that too much can cause clogging issues.

