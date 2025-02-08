Super Bowl Ticket Sales Plummeting This Year

Whether you're tuning in for the commercials, the game, or to see how long the booing lasts when the camera shows Donald Trump, the Super Bowl is always one of the most expensive tickets out there.

However, they've hit a low for this year's Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. That said, there are still more than most of us would ever drop for a ticket.

According to The Sun website, if you're looking for tickets to see if the Kansas City Chiefs win a third gridiron final in a row playing the Philadelphia Eagles in this 59th Super Bowl, the secondary market has them for less than $4,000 grand.

Yes, that's actually a bargain for the big game. It's a 30% drop within a week and 50% less than last year's Super Bowl when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22 in one of the most intense games ever.

Is it because Kansas City is in its fifth Super Bowl in six years? The New England Patriots have appeared in the Super Bowl 11 times, winning six of those, yet fatigue in its Bill Belichick and Tom Brady years never had fatigue like this. Maybe it's because they were a bit more spread out.

According to USA Today, one thing generating much more excitement than last year is the commercials going for $7 million for a thirty-second spot.

Meanwhile, overall ticket prices for this year's NFL championship game are more than 70% less than they have been in past games.

Could it simply be the destination? You wouldn't think so since New Orleans has hosted several times with no issues.

Super Bowl 2026 will be in San Francisco.

