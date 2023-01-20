Real-Life ‘Footloose’? Sweden Will Soon Allow People to Dance Without a License

Calling every Swedish "Dancing Queen" to the dance floor!

Sweden’s government has motioned to abolish a near-century-old law requiring establishments to obtain a permit for public dancing.

Since the 1930s, Sweden's restaurants, nightclubs and venues have had to obtain a dancing permit, called a "danstillstånd," before allowing patrons to cut loose on the dance floor.

On Jan. 12, the Swedish government proposed a new bill that will allow establishments to regain their full rights for customers to bust a move without a license.

Currently, business owners can lose both their liquor and business licenses if authorities catch patrons dancing on site. It costs 700 kroner (or roughly $67) to apply for a dancing permit.

However, if the new law is passed, establishments will be able to register for free with their local police.

“It is not reasonable for the state to regulate people’s dance. By removing the requirement for a dance permit, we also reduce bureaucracy and costs for entrepreneurs and others who organize dances," Sweden's justice minister Gunnar Strömmer said in a government statement, according to the Associated Press.

Watch ABBA's "Dancing Queen" Music Video:

This isn't the first time Sweden has attempted to abolish the longstanding law.

In 2016, the Swedish parliament voted unanimously to abolish the “outdated” and “moralistic” dance permit law. However, the regulation remained in place.

Swedish media outlets and businesses are hopeful the new bill will be passed successfully with parliamentary approval. Lawmakers have proposed the change take effect on July 1.