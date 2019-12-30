Tana Mongeau ‘Unhappy’ About ‘Unhealthy’ Marriage to Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau opened up about her "unhealthy marriage" to Jake Paul.

On Sunday (December 29) the 21-year-old internet personality posted a 40-minute YouTube video titled "the truth about everything," in which she dishes on her relationship with Paul. Not only does Mongeau admit she's "unhappy" but she said she "lost herself" soon after the two got married in Las Vegas over the summer.

"This year is coming to a close, and I'm just not happy," she began. "I'm so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye, and I've done so much pretending that I don't care what I do. So it's my fault."

"I loved Jake so much. I still do, but I did so much of being the cool girl and not caring because I wanted to do life with this person and I wanted to see them happy and thrive and I wanted to show them that there are people that will accept you for who you are," Mongeau continued. "I think I put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself, and that's not his fault. And I'm not blaming him for that at all. It's just the reality. I don't regret it."

She went on to make it very clear that the relationship was very real and not a PR stunt.

“It was the best feeling in the world to be so on the same page with someone, it was like a drug," she said. “I loved the time I spent with Jake so much and who I felt like he was making me. I loved who I was when I was with him so much that I kind of put on rose-colored glasses. I realized I would do anything to feel this feeling forever.”

However, Mongeau said that “the second Jake and I got married, everything changed.”

“I think the second he said, ‘I do,’ to me, he was like, ‘Now what?’” she explained. “I think he was also over it. I don’t blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work.”

“Everything just started to fall apart,” she added. “The wedding night was just hell for me.”

You can watch Tana Mongeau's full YouTube video, below: