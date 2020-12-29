Frankie Jonas Debuts New Tattoo for ‘Honorary Jonas Sister’ Tana Mongeau

Frankie Jonas has some unexpected new ink.

On Monday (December 28), the youngest Jonas Brother gave himself a tattoo of YouTuber Tana Mongeau's first name on his leg for a TikTok video.

It started when Mongeau shared a DM conversation between the two where she requested to become a Jonas sister and he requested a resume for "talking with my dad."

After posting a video on the platform giving himself a tattoo on his arm and captioning it with “#dmfortattooinquiries”, the 22-year-old YouTube star commented "pls get my name now that i'm a jonas."

The Bonus Jonas, who has found recent viral fame on the platform, delivered by recording himself shaving his leg and tattooing "@Tana."

"I've been so massively successful lately that I wanted to do something that helped me stay grounded and reminded me of the fans," he jokingly says in the video. "So Tana Mongeau, sorry if I mispronounce your name, this one's for you. I hope it grows your account."

"THE BEST Jonas brother tattooed not only my name, but my @ name on his body," Mongeau replied. "Do i get his back, so for life i have a matching tattoo with a Jonas brother?? HELP I MUST BE DRUNK."

Frankie currently has 1.6 million followers and 28 million likes on the app.

Maybe Frankie will get tatts for his actual Jonas sisters: Danielle, Sophie, and Priyanka, next.