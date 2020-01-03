Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are taking a break from their relationship.

In a joint statement via Instagram Thursday night (January 3), the YouTube stars announced they've decided to split up after only five months of marriage. The pair, who wed in Las Vegas over the summer, revealed they're going their separate ways to focus on their own lives.

"ok i don’t rly know how to do a 'we’re taking a break' post & this is weird as f--k... i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives," Mongeau wrote. "i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did."

"i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me," she continued. "here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations — this is coming from a place of nothing but love."

"i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year," Mongeau added.

As for Paul, he shared a very similiar message, writing "we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds" before adding, "this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now."

The news comes days after Mongeau posted a candid 44-minute video on YouTube, revealing how "unhappy" and "lost" she feels in her "unhealthy" marriage to Paul.

"This year is coming to a close, and I'm just not happy," she said. "I'm so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye, and I've done so much pretending that I don't care what I do. So it's my fault."

You can watch Mongeau's YouTube video for yourself, below: