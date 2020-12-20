Frankie Jonas Joins TikTok and Becomes the New Favorite Jonas Brother

Frankie Jonas has created a legion of fans with his viral TikTok videos that rival fans of the Jonas Brothers.

The youngest Jonas Brother joined the popular social media app back in October. Frankie has amassed 1.2 million followers and was verified on the platform. In just three months, the 20-year-old “Bonus Jonas” has 17.8 million likes on his posts.

Frankie's fans took to Nick Jonas' recent TikTok video with wife Priyanka Chopra to flood the comments that praise Frankie and question who the band is. "Omg, ur Frankie's brother," one fan wrote. “Y’all out here in my brother’s comments acting reckless,” Frankie wrote alongside the video.

Nick watched Frankie's video and shared his reaction to his profile. In the video, he grabs his cell phone and calls his brothers. “Yeah, Joe, Kevin, forget what I said about letting Frankie in the band," Nick said.

Other videos feature Frankie roasting his brothers and their past reality series, Married to Jonas. He recently gave fans a "tattoo tour" where he showed off all of his ink.

All of the love and support isn't going to his head. His profile bio reads, "I am god amongst men. Bow before me."

Watch the videos, below.