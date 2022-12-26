Taylor Swift Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record for Biggest Sales Year by Any Artist This Century

If Michael Jackson is the King of Pop, then Taylor Swift is making a case for her to be the Queen of Pop, because she has just bested one of his sales records.

Taking to press, Music Week announced that Swift has sold 22.4 million album-equivalent units across all platforms in 2022. This beats Jackson's record for the biggest sales year by any artist this century. He previously sold 21 million units in 2009 after his passing.

Much of Swift's success can be attributed to her record-breaking Midnights album, which has sold six million equivalent units worldwide in the two months that it has been out.

The album saw instant success upon its release and broke streaming and sales records. Not only did it move 1.5 million units in the United States during its first week, but it became the first album to occupy the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Speaking on Swift's success, Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO, told Music Week: "Taylor is a multi-dimensional creative force whose achievements place her among the most accomplished artists in the history of music, and we are thrilled and honored to partner with her across so many aspects of her career."

Additionally, Monte Lipman, Republic Records founder & CEO, said: "Taylor’s achievements over the past year have been absolutely spectacular! With more than two dozen historic milestones set by Midnights, it’s nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business. These accomplishments further exemplify Taylor’s prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation."

Over the last year, the "Anti-Hero" singer has gone on to earn six American Music Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for Songwriter of the Decade, and many more awards.