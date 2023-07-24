A restaurant manager in Washington was asking customers to shake it off this weekend as he tried to keep up with Taylor Swift in town.

A Reddit user shared a photo in the DoorDash Community subreddit that showed a sign posted to the front door of a business in Bellingham, Washington.

The sign pleaded for customers' patience while the restaurant was short-staffed.

The reason? A Taylor Swift concert.

Swift brought her Eras Tour to Seattle's Lumen Field for a pair of shows over the weekend.

Both concert dates in Seattle were, of course, sold out as they attracted Swifties from all over the northwest, including Bellingham, Washington.

Bellingham sits approximately 90 miles north of Seattle and is the home of three On Rice restaurants that specialize in Thai cuisine.

The Door Dash delivery driver who shared the photo on Reddit noticed the sign taped to the front door at On Rice over the weekend.

"The poor dude was so sweet despite being completely SWAMPED" the driver shared on Reddit. "The restaurant was almost completely filled and he had multiple delivery orders to get out as well. He was killing it though."

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Seattle, WA Getty Images loading...

Swift's impact has been felt in nearly every city on the Eras Tour itinerary.

The Federal Reserve last week credited the tour for boosting hotel revenue for the first time since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Swift will next take her Eras Tour to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on July 28-29. The U.S. tour concludes Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

You should probably place your food orders early if you live in those areas.

