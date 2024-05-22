Taylor Swift Recovers From Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Taylor Swift experienced an awkward sound and wardrobe malfunction during Night 3 of her Eras Tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena but she handled the situation like a total pro.

In a video shared to TikTok, the "Fortnight" singer was seen fiddling with the mic pack attached to the back of her dress.

After unsuccessfully fixing the mic pack, she told the crowd something had "come undone" and to "talk amongst yourselves."

Swift then sat down at her piano and unwrapped her blue dress to access the mic pack as a member of her tech team ran onstage to help.

Luckily, beneath her blue wrap dress, the singer was still wearing her glittery two-piece costume from "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," which she had just finished performing.

After fixing the issue, Swift quickly reattached the dress and sat down and launched into the surprise songs portion of the setlist.

Stockholm Night 3's crowd was treated to "Message in a Bottle," "How You Get the Girl," "New Romantics," and "How Did It End?" for their surprises.

After concluding the show, she gave Sweden a shoutout on Instagram.

"Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights. Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden - but it won’t be our last…" she wrote in her caption.

After a short break – during which she dropped her latest album The Tortured Poets Department – Swift headed back on the road for the continuation of the Eras Tour.

The revamped show kicked off in Paris, France, and now includes songs from TTPD as well as other Eras Tour classics.

Next, the singer will head to Lisbon, Portugal, followed by Madrid, Spain and Edinburgh, Scotland.