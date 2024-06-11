Taylor Swift Fan Arrested After Committing Perverted Act at Her Concert in Scotland

A Taylor Swift fan has been arrested after committing a perverted act during the singer's Edinburgh Eras Tour show in Scotland.

According to the NY Post, a man was charged with voyeurism at the pop star's sold-out Murrayfield Stadium concert where more than 73,000 fans were present to sing along to "Love Story" and more.

"A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offense committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday, June 8," Scotland Police said in a statement, per the outlet.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date," the statement continued.

The Post explained that voyeurism, an illegal act in the U.K., is defined as the act of receiving sexual gratification by watching or recording someone in a private act.

No further details of the incident were released by police, but this isn't the first bit of drama to befall the lengthy Eras Tour.

Just months ago, three men were arrested after trying to sneak fans into Swift's show in Singapore, according to Uproxx.

One man allegedly distracted security guards while another held a turnstile open to allow ticketless fans into the venue.

The two men were charged with cheating and a third man was also arrested in connection to the incident, though his charges were not made public.

However, despite the Edinburgh drama, Swift's three-show run in the city broke the record for highest-attended stadium shows in Scotland history.

"Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!" Swift wrote on Instagram.

Elsewhere, a couple got engaged during one of the shows and caught the attention of Swift herself from the stage.

"I love performing this entire show in the sunlight ’cause I’m pretty sure I just, like, saw somebody get engaged over here," she said in a clip posted to Threads.

"Congratulations, wow! I just saw that whole thing. Man, that’s amazing … Thanks for doing that at my concert; that’s a big moment!" she cheered.