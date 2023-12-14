A singer on TikTok rose to the challenge brilliantly when a commenter asked her to create a cover of "Who Let the Dogs Out" in the style of none other than Taylor Swift.

In a series of viral TikTok videos, musician Spritely chronicled how she turned Baha Men's iconic 2000s single into a Swift-worthy synth-pop anthem in just under an hour.

The singer-producer took reference notes from some of Swift's most successful eras — Midnights and 1989 — for the production, incorporating '80s-sounding reverb, drum samples and the use of an arpeggiator.

She then recorded her singing voice in a low register before re-harmonizing the vocals.

"This should have been 'Who Let the Cats Out,'" Spritely jokes in her video, referring to Swift's signature love of cats.

A follow-up video revealed the result of her random musical concoction: Baha Men by way of Taylor Swift.

"Well, the party was nice, the party was pumping / And everybody having a ball / Until the fellas started name-calling / And the girls respond to the call, I heard a woman shout out," Spritely sings in Swift's tone before launching into the song's recognizable chorus.

Listen to her creation below:

In the comments section, one listener begged Spritely to put her creation on Spotify, while another joked she had finally "made this song listenable so it’s a win."

"Who Let the Dogs Out" was released by Bahamian band Baha Men in 2000.

The song, a cover of Anslem Douglas' 1998 "Doggie," gained popularity due to its inclusion in Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and its soundtrack. The catchy song hit the Top 40 in the U.S.

Watch Baha Men's "Who Let the Dogs Out" Music Video: