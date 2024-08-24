Looks Like That ‘Ted Lasso’ Series Finale Isn’t the End After All

How fantastic to wake up from a nap and learn from Threads that the incredibly uplifting, eternally optimistic pep-talk of a comedy with a side of drama, Ted Lasso, is in the process of returning.

I'm sure you know this, but just in case you don't, here's the quick summery on this runaway hit on Apple+.

Small town college football Coach from Kansas, Ted Lasso, is hired to coach an English soccer team in the London area with hopes of a complete failure. Instead, Ted wins the hearts of everyone over the three season series with his constantly positive, folksy, energetic, unique leadership that proves beyond successful for his team and the league as a whole.

A collective sadness swept the world when we all learned that Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis as well as many other British stars we were introduced to for the first time, was ending after three joyful, heartwarming seasons.

It is arguably one of the best, most acclaimed comedies, ever.

Now, according to Deadline, there's a season four greenlight that has made every fans' day.

This is not a drill, I repeat this is not a drill.

Let's get ready to welcome back three of our most favorites from the show so far, if all goes according to plan

Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options with British actors Hannah Waddingham, who played AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein, who played hardman Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift, who played the Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins.

According to Variety Magazine, now that Warner Bros. has secured Hannah, Brett, and Jeremy who are in a different union called U.K Equity, the U.S. SAG-AFTRA negotiations can now happen with actors and crew in that union.

This Season 4 greenlight, according to Deadline, means the Ted Lasso character himself, Jason, is on board as the studio would not have proceeded without his consent since he created the character.

While the outreach to the cast is underway, early preparations are also being made to open a writers room. If all elements come together, we hear production on a fourth season is eyeing an early 2025.

Chills, absolute chills.

The original three seasons ran from August, 2020-March, 2023 winning too many Emmy's to list.

