Finally It’s Official: Ted Lasso Is Returning for Season 4

The rumors have been swirlling for months and months, and as you know, they're often more about hope than anything. Or maybe a production assistant who worked on two shows said, "I heard there may be another season," and then BOOM, everyone runs with it.

This time, however, the minor statements of a Ted Lasso return after the series finale in season three were backed up with contracts signed by people who were willing to return IF everything fell into place.

That said, season 4 of Ted Lasso was never officially returning. It's not until you hear it from the big dogs themselves that we can all officially say YES, YES, YES!

And that's exactly what happened.

According to Vanity Fair, Jason Sudeikis, who played the title role of Coach Lasso, created and produced the entire Ted Lasso concept. While he was a guest on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, Sudeikis confirmed that there will be a season four.

We’re writing season four now. That’s the official word, yeah. Ted’s coaching a women’s team, so there. I don’t have [any more] answers. We’re just writing it now.

I love that Jason is keeping everything under wraps, even from Jason and Travis. According to 9 to 5 Mac, the fourth season will include an all-female AFC Richmond team, while the men's team will continue to be center stage with the women.

LEARN MORE: 'Ted Lasso' Is No Longer Apple TV+’s Most-Watched Series

No one, and I mean NO ONE, wanted season three to be the final season of this beyond-beloved international hit. A collective sadness swept the world when it ended.

AND WOW, does the world need this feel-good show back on television.

Now, we wait with excitement when Apple+ officially announces the drop date.

Celebrities Who Have a Lot of Kids From reality TV stars to legendary musicians, these celebrities have more children than you could fit in a minivan! Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard