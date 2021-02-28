Was Jason Sudeikis High During His Golden Globes Speech? Twitter Seems to Think So (and They Think It’s Hot)
Fans were really turned on by Jason Sudeikis’ surprising outfit choice at the 2021 Golden Globes, even if he did look—according to some viewers—like he might be high.
The 45-year-old Saturday Night Live alum was delivering an acceptance speech for winning the Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his show, Ted Lasso, when thousands of thirst-tweets praising Sudeikis' laid-back aesthetic—which one user aptly dubbed as his "divorced" look—started to flood Twitter's feed.
Sudeikis inadvertently became Twitter’s biggest thirst-trap during the awards ceremony (Feb. 28) after the actor appeared on camera looking a bit weary-eyed in a bizarre tie-dye hoodie.
"I have a multitude of hoodies I could have worn for a multitude of things I believe in and support," Sudeikis quipped with a smirk.
Some users pointed out that the actor — who is newly divorced from his ex-wife Olivia Wilde — looked “like a man whose wife just left him for Harry Styles.”
Other users joked that he seemed “stoned out of his mind,” but there was an obvious consensus on Twitter: divorced Jason Sudeikis is smoking hot.
“Jason sudeikis attending the virtual golden globes in a hoodie is so sexy to me,” one user tweeted.
Someone else shared, “jason sudeikis only wearing a hoodie so what?? let the sexy man do whatever he wants!!!!”
Scroll down for more reactions to Jason Sudeikis' sexy, maybe-stoned "divorced" look below: