Texas Town Experiences Strange Phenomenon of Fish Raining From the Sky

You've heard of the phrase, "when pigs fly," now, apparently fish can with some help from the weather. This wasn't a movie special effect, a Texas town experienced fish raining from the sky.

Citizens of the town of Texarkana experienced the crazy phenomenon on Wednesday (Dec. 29). A Facebook post from the town's official page explained how exactly this happened.

"2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today. And no, this isn’t a joke," they wrote. "Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain. While it’s uncommon, it happens, as evidenced in several places in Texarkana today. So, show us your fishy pics! And please, for the sake of everyone, let’s tiptoe into 2022 as quietly as possible."

Small to medium fish roughly 4-5 inches long were seen across the town in the streets, backyards and roofs. Townfolk shared photos of their finds in the comments section of the social media post. Some grabbed buckets to gather them for release while some decided to use them as bait for fishing.

James Audirsch was working at a used car dealership in East Texas when he witnessed the rain of fish.

“There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground," he told local news station WCIA. "And then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere.”

Watch a video of the strange occurrence, below.