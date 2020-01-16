The 1975 is headed on tour — and they announced the full list of North American dates.

The band will kick off the tour in Houston on April 27 before visiting cities around the U.S, including Los Angeles' The Forum and New York City's Madison Square Garden. The 1975 then head to Canada for a concert in Toronto on May 21 before wrapping up their tour with a set at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12. They'll be joined by Phoebe Bridgers and beabadoobee for the majority of those shows.

Check out The 1975's 2020 tour dates, below:

April 27 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 2 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 3 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

May 5 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

May 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 8 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 11 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 13 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

May 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

May 19 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

May 23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 29 — Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live* Casino and Hotel

June 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

June 3 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 6 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

June 8 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

June 9 — Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 11 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

June 12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Along with the tour news, the band also shared a new track called "Me & You Together Song," which will appear on their new album Notes on a Conditional Form. It's set to arrive on April 24.

You can also listen to The 1975's "Me & You Together Song," below: