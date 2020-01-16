The 1975 Announces North American Tour Dates
The 1975 is headed on tour — and they announced the full list of North American dates.
The band will kick off the tour in Houston on April 27 before visiting cities around the U.S, including Los Angeles' The Forum and New York City's Madison Square Garden. The 1975 then head to Canada for a concert in Toronto on May 21 before wrapping up their tour with a set at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12. They'll be joined by Phoebe Bridgers and beabadoobee for the majority of those shows.
Check out The 1975's 2020 tour dates, below:
April 27 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 2 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 3 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
May 5 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
May 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 8 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
May 11 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 13 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
May 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
May 19 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
May 23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 29 — Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live* Casino and Hotel
June 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
June 3 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 5 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 6 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
June 8 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
June 9 — Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
June 11 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
June 12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Along with the tour news, the band also shared a new track called "Me & You Together Song," which will appear on their new album Notes on a Conditional Form. It's set to arrive on April 24.
You can also listen to The 1975's "Me & You Together Song," below: