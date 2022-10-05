Fans Think The 1975’s Matty Healy Leaked Phoebe Bridgers’ Engagement on Twitter ‘Troll’ Account

Is Phoebe Bridgers really engaged?

Many fans think so after The 1975 frontman Matty Healy appeared to confirm the news via his "troll" Twitter account.

On October 4, an account by the name of @MatthewTHealy that seems to be known to fans as Healy's account tweeted, "I wanna be Phoebe Bridgers. Imagine being such a lesbian icon that you just get engaged to the sexiest straight man on earth. Truly a based god."

"U literally just confirmed phoebes engagement to lesbians everywhere do u realize the severity of this," one fan replied.

In another tweet, Healy said he "only heard rumors" like everyone else, despite being friends with Bridgers.

However, one fan called him out on it, replying, "ONLY HEARD RUMOURS MY A--."

But Healy doubled down, saying that "this is why people actually don’t tell me stuff."

"You filmed a music video with her like five minutes ago did you not chit chat about life between takes," another fan wondered.

Healy then added, "Fr. I just Stan" before asking to "not make things not about me."

"I cant believe phoebe bridgers is engaged and we found out because matty healy doesnt think before he sh--posts," one fan said on Twitter.

The surprising method of receiving the engagement news brought back an ironic 2020 tweet of Bridgers' about wearing a wedding dress while on tour with The 1975.

Bridgers began dating Irish actor Paul Mescal in 2020, and went Instagram official in December 2021.

Speculation of their possible engagement began swirling in April 2022 when the pair were at Coachella together.

The rumors have never been confirmed by Bridgers or Mescal themselves.

Bridgers has been friends with Healy for a while now, even making a cameo in The 1975's recent music video for "I'm In Love With You," the third single from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

It remains to be seen whether or not Bridgers is really engaged.