‘The Bachelorette’ Couple Rachel Lindsay + Bryan Abasolo Set a Wedding Date

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and fiance Bryan Abasolo have set a wedding date.

The couple plan to tie the knot in 2019, Lindsay told ET Online. The 33-year-old attorney is ready and excited for her walk down the aisle., which won't be on TV. Lindsay and Abasolo's wedding is set to take place soon, so the pressure is on.

"I'm so excited and ready to marry Bryan, that we were a little bit too angsty in what we wanted to do. We want to get married, but waiting in hard, and now that I realize it's not going to be on TV I actually have to start putting things in motion," she said. "I would love to get married the first half of 2019, and now I'm, like, condensing it all."

Lindsay and Abasolo's wedding will be a small, intimate affair. It's unclear who will be invited, but fans can probably expect to see at least a few The Bachelorette ladies present.

"I want it to be super small, because I just want to make it happen," she said.

As for what held up their plans, Lindsay and Abasolo were waiting to find out whether or not their wedding was going to be televised. While they were open to the idea, Lindsay grew impatient from waiting for an answer from ABC.

"I don't want to keep waiting to marry the person that I'm going to spend the rest of my life with," she told ET at the time. "I think it's a misconception that everybody thinks you get engaged, you're automatically getting a wedding, but that's not the case."

Lindsay has revealed some details about the big day, though it seems like a lot of the planning will be done last minute. For one, we know what she'll be wearing on her wedding day.

"I'm not wearing a pantsuit anymore," she revealed. "I think I would regret it at the end of the day if I didn't wear a dress, and I want Bryan to see me in a way he can't see me on a red carpet, something special for our wedding day, something to make him cry."

An exact date for their wedding hasn't been revealed.